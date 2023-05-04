302 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $91.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.81. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

