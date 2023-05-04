354 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.5% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.3% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $75.32 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 72.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Argus lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

