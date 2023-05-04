415 Shares in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 415 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 155.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,181.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 185,407 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,502,990. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $89.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average is $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

