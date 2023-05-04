4,346 Shares in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EFC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.55.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

EFC opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 41.89 and a current ratio of 41.89. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.87.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.04%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.87%.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

