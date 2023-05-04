500 Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,667,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,731,000 after acquiring an additional 312,187 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REXR opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $77.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

