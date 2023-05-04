53,931 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Western Union by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Western Union by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Western Union by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 13,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

WU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

