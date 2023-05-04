56,865 Shares in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Paysafe by 528.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,044,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 81,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Paysafe during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSFE opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.27 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSFE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

