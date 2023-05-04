5,866 Shares in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AtriCure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,048,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,474 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AtriCure by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 72,078 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 29.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

AtriCure Trading Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $48.33 on Thursday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 1.35.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

