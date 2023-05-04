60,096 Shares in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 12.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ING. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

ING Groep Price Performance

ING opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. ING Groep had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4101 per share. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Further Reading

