8X8 (EGHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.20 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 57.21%. On average, analysts expect 8X8 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

8X8 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at 8X8

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Wilson sold 34,703 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $167,615.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,633,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,981 shares of company stock worth $197,114. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

