Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.75.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

ADUS opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.36 and a 200 day moving average of $105.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $73.65 and a 52-week high of $114.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.60 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $41,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $26,049.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at $827,923.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $41,382.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,884 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.