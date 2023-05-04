ADT (NYSE:ADT) Stock Price Down 4.2% After Analyst Downgrade

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.00. The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 705,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,656,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ADT by 44.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ADT by 136.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,398 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 181,055 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ADT by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 58,751 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ADT during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ADT by 13.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

ADT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 2.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.69%.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

See Also

