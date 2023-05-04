Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $369.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

