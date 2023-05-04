Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Trading Up 7.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) traded up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $41.55 and last traded at $41.27. 62,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 238,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.

The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $369.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 33.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at $485,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.