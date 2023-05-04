Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Trading Up 7.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) traded up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $41.55 and last traded at $41.27. 62,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 238,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.
The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $369.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88.
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.
