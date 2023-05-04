Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $110.00. The stock had previously closed at $89.91, but opened at $83.54. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $82.39, with a volume of 24,155,486 shares.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

