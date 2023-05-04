Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $76.00.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a PE ratio of 92.75, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $109.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,523,939,000 after acquiring an additional 886,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,456,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,175,155,000 after purchasing an additional 778,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,295,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,436 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,802,000 after purchasing an additional 387,696 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More

