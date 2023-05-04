Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

AEMD opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.16. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

