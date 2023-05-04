Akili (AKLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Akili to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKLI opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Akili has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akili in the third quarter worth $13,056,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Akili by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 772,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Akili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akili by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 163,094 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Akili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Akili from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akili presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

