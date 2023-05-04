Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Stock Holdings Increased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 70.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 47.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Alexander’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $177.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.64 and its 200-day moving average is $218.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 12.58, a current ratio of 12.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $260.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.