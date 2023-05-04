Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$939.00 million.

TSE:AQN opened at C$11.88 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$8.70 and a one year high of C$18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -128.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

