Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.55-$0.61 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $0.55-0.61 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AQN opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -134.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 65,188 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 85,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 43,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $878,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

