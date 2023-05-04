Alicia E. Moy Acquires 4,200 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) Director Alicia E. Moy purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,087.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $44.80 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.80.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $27,912,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after acquiring an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,698,000 after acquiring an additional 173,594 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 66.3% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 236,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 94,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 25.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,568,000 after acquiring an additional 91,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Recommended Stories

