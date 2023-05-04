All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 39,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 666.1% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 28,343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 137,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day moving average of $97.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 246.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

