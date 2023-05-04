Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Downgraded to Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim lowered Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allbirds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.64.
Allbirds Stock Performance
Shares of BIRD stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $185.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.56. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.12.
Insider Activity at Allbirds
In other Allbirds news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $60,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allbirds news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $60,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Levitan acquired 75,796 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $81,859.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,283 shares in the company, valued at $114,785.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,653 shares of company stock valued at $182,023. 31.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the third quarter valued at $823,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 78,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Allbirds during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.
Allbirds Company Profile
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
