ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,176 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALE opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $67.45.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sidoti upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

