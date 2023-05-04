Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AHPI opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,040.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $3.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.
Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.
Further Reading
