Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AHPI opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,040.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $3.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

