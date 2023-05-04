Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

GOOGL stock opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

