Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.80. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

