Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day moving average is $96.80. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,214,031. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

