Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 535,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,526 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

