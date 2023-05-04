Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.17. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 246.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,810. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

