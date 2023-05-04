AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Now Covered by Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s previous close.
AlTi Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ ALTI opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. AlTi Global has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89.
About AlTi Global
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AlTi Global (ALTI)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.