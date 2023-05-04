Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Short Interest Update

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,870,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 33,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 17.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Altice USA Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,640,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,954,000 after buying an additional 3,274,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,460,000 after purchasing an additional 263,465 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 514.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG GP A LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 8,282,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,612,000 after purchasing an additional 227,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

