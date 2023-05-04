Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Short Interest Update

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 4,400,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Altus Power by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Altus Power by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in Altus Power by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Altus Power by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Altus Power stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $696.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Altus Power has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $14.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altus Power Company Profile

AMPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

