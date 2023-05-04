Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.80 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.60.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Amcor has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 55,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 29.9% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Amcor by 7.4% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 355,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 24,594 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.