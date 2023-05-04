Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amcor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amcor Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. Amcor has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,990,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,311,000 after buying an additional 1,466,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,691,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,259,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,735,000 after purchasing an additional 286,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

