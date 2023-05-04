American Equity Investment Life Holding to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for American Equity Investment Life’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

AEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

NYSE:AEL opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $48.37.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $654.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 86.25% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Insider Transactions at American Equity Investment Life

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alan David Matula acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,941. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth $1,006,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 397,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 72.5% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 399,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,581,000 after purchasing an additional 167,959 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Further Reading

