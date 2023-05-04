American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE AMS opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.75.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
