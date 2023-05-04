Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) vs. Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Critical Review

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Americold Realty Trust and Lument Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Americold Realty Trust 0 4 4 0 2.50 Lument Finance Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $32.94, indicating a potential upside of 14.21%. Lument Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $2.90, indicating a potential upside of 73.65%. Given Lument Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lument Finance Trust is more favorable than Americold Realty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Americold Realty Trust $2.91 billion 2.67 -$19.44 million ($0.07) -411.94 Lument Finance Trust $24.22 million 3.60 $9.86 million $0.12 13.92

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Lument Finance Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lument Finance Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Americold Realty Trust. Americold Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lument Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.4%. Americold Realty Trust pays out -1,257.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lument Finance Trust pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Lument Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americold Realty Trust -0.67% -0.50% -0.24% Lument Finance Trust 18.60% 7.35% 1.23%

Summary

Lument Finance Trust beats Americold Realty Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio. The Third-Party Managed segment manages warehouses on behalf of third parties and provides warehouse management services to food retailers and manufacturers in customer-owned facilities. The Transportation segment is involved in brokering and managing transportation of frozen and perishable food and other products. The Other segment includes ownership in a limestone quarry in Carthage, Missouri. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

