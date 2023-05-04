Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Ames National Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ames National stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. Ames National has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $164.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ames National by 45.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 12.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ames National

Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.

