Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) PT Lowered to $32.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.80% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51.

Insider Activity

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $48,537,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at $183,570,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $359,955.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,021 shares in the company, valued at $76,310.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,570,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock worth $51,141,275 over the last ninety days. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.