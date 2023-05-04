AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Short Interest Update

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 5,660,000 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 771,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insider Activity

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,015 shares of company stock worth $1,132,393 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $30,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Articles

