Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $9.73 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2023 earnings at $9.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $95.75 and a 52 week high of $160.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average of $128.40.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 67,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

See Also

