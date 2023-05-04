Analysts Issue Forecasts for Home Capital Group Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Capital Group in a report released on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Home Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCG. Raymond James downgraded Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.00.

Home Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of HCG stock opened at C$43.48 on Wednesday. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$23.82 and a 1-year high of C$43.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C($0.13). Home Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of C$126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$123.40 million.

Home Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Home Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

About Home Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.