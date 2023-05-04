Analysts Offer Predictions for City Holding’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for City in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for City’s current full-year earnings is $7.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for City’s FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of City in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CHCO stock opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.55. City has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of City by 197.2% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in City by 20.6% during the third quarter. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in City during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in City by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in City during the third quarter worth about $690,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at City

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $39,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,683.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $39,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,683.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $754,816.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,006.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

