Analysts Set Expectations for Power Co. of Canada’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.38). Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Down 0.1 %

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.86.

Shares of POW opened at C$36.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$29.76 and a 12-month high of C$37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.46.

Power Co. of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

