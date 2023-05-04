Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for WNS (WNS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WNS (NYSE: WNS) recently:
- 5/1/2023 – WNS had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $97.00 to $108.00.
- 4/28/2023 – WNS had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..
- 4/28/2023 – WNS had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $109.00.
- 4/14/2023 – WNS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/27/2023 – WNS had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2023 – WNS is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2023 – WNS had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
WNS Stock Performance
Shares of WNS opened at $88.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.76. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 307.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in WNS by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 381.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
