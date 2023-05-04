AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AppFolio by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in AppFolio by 2.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,259,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APPF. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $136.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.56. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $148.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 0.97.

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

