Apyx Medical (APYX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Apyx Medical has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 52.09% and a negative return on equity of 52.69%. On average, analysts expect Apyx Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.31. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 530.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 236,027 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,971,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 237,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apyx Medical by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

