Apyx Medical (APYX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Apyx Medical has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 52.09% and a negative return on equity of 52.69%. On average, analysts expect Apyx Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Apyx Medical Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.31. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $11.15.
Apyx Medical Company Profile
Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).
