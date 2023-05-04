ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.10 on Thursday. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.
