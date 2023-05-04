ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.10 on Thursday. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

